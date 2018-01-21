Offset of Migos Addresses Controversial Verse

"I didn't write the line about gay people," the rapper wrote on Instagram. "I got love for all people. My passion for fashion has lead me to a lot of gay people around me who I have mad respect for and we are very cool so I'm not in a place where I'm hating like that."

"When I wrote that I was thinking of words that could rhyme with the others (here, lear, solitaire, bear) and I saw this definition about her having a queer feeling she was being watched and it fit what I was thinking about a stalker creepy paparazzi situation," Offset wrote. "To me that 'queer' I don't mean someone who's gay. I mean lame people who film you, post it and stalk you. Lingo that means strange or odd. I M S O R R Y I A P O L O G I Z E I'm offended I offended anybody."