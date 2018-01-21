|
Singled Out: Legend of The Seagullmen (Tool and Mastodon) (Week in Review)
.
Singled Out: Legend of The Seagullmen (Tool and Mastodon) was a top story on Friday: Legend of The Seagullmen (features members of Tool and Mastodon) are releasing their debut album on February 9th and to celebrate we asked Jimmy Hayward to tell us about the single "The Fogger". Here is the story: This new single is called "The Fogger," which is actually the name we call our drummer Danny Carey. As we approached the final stages of our debut album we got to talking about how Danny should have his own "Moby Dick" (no pun intended) on our album and really let him rip a solo on a ridiculous level, which he was stoked on. We set about recording a two-minute multi time signature solo which we intended to have Dom Lewis (who does all our orchestration out at Hans Zimmer's place) add that would be a standalone piece that featured D.C.'s crazy drumming with epic score. By the time we tracked and arranged it, we would up with a song that both reflects our feeling when we listen to Danny rip the faces from our skulls while we play with him and what we know he does to the audience as well as one that metaphorically represents what his character does to those who dare desecrate our beloved ocean. He's the karmic death bringer to all who dare misuse the ocean and it's beautiful creatures. You're left with a song that has not only ripping arrangements around soaring guitars and heavy solos but a massive breakdown featuring huge time shifts and Danny doing a completely blistering heavy drum solo befitting such a heavy dude. "You have to put yourself in this environment that's vulnerable and just f***ing go off in the moment," says Carey, stressing how it's improvisation - which struggles to exist in more quantized or regimented performances - that's key to musical enlightenment. "Most of the Tool stuff is pretty composed, so doing a song like The Fogger on this debut was neat," continues Carey. "I'm pretty proud of the solo and I can sit back and say how glad I am it got tracked. I guess the hard part is if we go multi-platinum and loads of people end up listening to us, I will have to learn it for everyone. You sell that many copies, you owe it to the people!" Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!
This new single is called "The Fogger," which is actually the name we call our drummer Danny Carey. As we approached the final stages of our debut album we got to talking about how Danny should have his own "Moby Dick" (no pun intended) on our album and really let him rip a solo on a ridiculous level, which he was stoked on. We set about recording a two-minute multi time signature solo which we intended to have Dom Lewis (who does all our orchestration out at Hans Zimmer's place) add that would be a standalone piece that featured D.C.'s crazy drumming with epic score.
By the time we tracked and arranged it, we would up with a song that both reflects our feeling when we listen to Danny rip the faces from our skulls while we play with him and what we know he does to the audience as well as one that metaphorically represents what his character does to those who dare desecrate our beloved ocean. He's the karmic death bringer to all who dare misuse the ocean and it's beautiful creatures. You're left with a song that has not only ripping arrangements around soaring guitars and heavy solos but a massive breakdown featuring huge time shifts and Danny doing a completely blistering heavy drum solo befitting such a heavy dude.
"You have to put yourself in this environment that's vulnerable and just f***ing go off in the moment," says Carey, stressing how it's improvisation - which struggles to exist in more quantized or regimented performances - that's key to musical enlightenment.
"Most of the Tool stuff is pretty composed, so doing a song like The Fogger on this debut was neat," continues Carey.
"I'm pretty proud of the solo and I can sit back and say how glad I am it got tracked. I guess the hard part is if we go multi-platinum and loads of people end up listening to us, I will have to learn it for everyone. You sell that many copies, you owe it to the people!"
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!
• Dirty Heads Release 'Celebrate' Music Video
• Nina Simone's First Recordings To Be Released Next Month
• Def Leppard and Journey Announce North American Arena Tour
• Dolores O'Riordan's Boyfriend Posts Heartfelt Tribute
• Chris Cornell and the Foo Fighters Lead Rock Grammy Nominations
• Squirrel Nut Zippers Announce First New Album In 18 Years
• Fall Out Boy's The Late Show Performance Goes Online
• Guns N' Roses Recap Reunion Tour Leg With New Video
• Aerosmith's Joe Perry Joined by All-Star Guests At Club Show
• Judas Priest Preview Their New Song 'Spectre'
• Dead & Company Announce Summer Tour
• Spinal Tap's Derek Smalls Recruits Guitar Greats For New Album
• Singled Out: Legend of The Seagullmen (Tool and Mastodon)
• Royal Blood's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online
• The Afghan Whigs and Built To Spill Announce Tour
• Paris Jackson Get Emotional When Meeting Paul McCartney
• Maren Morris Does Cover Of Deanna Carter's 'Strawberry Wine'
• Eminem, Dave Matthews, Childish Gambino Lead Grammy Concerts
• Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Have Rare Nashville Snowball Fight
• Kodak Black Arrested In Florida On Several Charges
• Future A Producer For The 'Super Fly' Remake
• Diddy Pledges $200,000 To French Montana's 'Unforgettable'
• Luis Fonsi Leads Song of the Year Grammy Awards Nominees
• Watch Macklemore Play 'Three Words' In New Online Video
• Offset of Migos Addresses Controversial Verse
• Keith Urban Announces 'Graffiti U' Album And Tour
• Justin Timberlake Releases 'Supplies' Video
• Jason Aldean Announces Tour With Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina
• Pharrell Will Perform at 2018 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show
• Maroon 5 Release Snapchat Filled 'Wait' Video
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
• Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall
• Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds
• The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman
• Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.