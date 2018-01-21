Watch Macklemore Play 'Three Words' In New Online Video

From Kesha to Lil Yachty, Gemini features a legit who's who of stars. Other guests on Macklemore's first solo studio album without Ryan Lewis in over a decade include Skylar Grey, Offset, Reignwolf, Xperience, and more. Gemini dropped back in September with "Glorious" as the lead single. That was followed up with "Marmalade" featuring Lil Yachty. And now, Gemini's latest single, "Good Old Days" featuring Kesha, has been received with overwhelmingly positive reviews.

Radio.com had the chance to catch up with Macklemore recently and decided to play a game of Three Words with the star. We asked Mack to describe not only collaborators but also some fellow stars in just three words! Watch the exclusive interview - here.