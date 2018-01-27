|
Singled Out: Falling Through April (Week in Review)
.
"Desperate Measures": This is a song that I wrote after I was fed up with being brought down by everything life was throwing my way. In the pain I found strength and realized we were meant to live more than an average life and I needed to take back control.
If you're feeling trapped and hopeless then I'd hope this song would come to mind as an inspiration to keep fighting for the life you desire. Don't let anybody dictate your dreams. We are strong and destined for something great. At the end of the day we need each other, whether we are against ourselves or the world. Divided we fall & together we conquer!
"Desperate Measures" is our anthem for leading us all to a better life. "Desperate Measures: video, which was Shot in the same town as "The Walking Dead" TV series here.
"Seven Tries": "You know when you care for someone but don't know how to express selfless love? Then you screw it up with them more than a couple times trying to figure out how to make them happy while also trying to keep a firm grasp of your sanity? "Seven Tries" is about being given the chance or giving them the opportunity to fix what was broken and heal from the pain in order to move on and make the relationship last.
"You told me I would never be enough, so let's find out what we're made of. I'm still drifting all over the place, maybe I can do much better" - that lyric is speaking from a young mindset… Still growing up and finding myself. "You're still in that shifty space, baby you can do much better" saying like, you're still unsure of yourself and whether you or not you want to stick around - but I know it's worth the time it takes to invest in a rich and deep connection that we share.
Everybody goes through relationships that friends or family try to talk to us out of when deep down we don't want to walk away because we see that person's potential or vice versa. I have learned so much and have become a better person after dating someone who didn't give up on me and I've been on the other end, where I'm the one fighting to keep us together while helping my significant other open their eyes to any behavior that is tearing us apart.
"I'll find a way to way to make you mine, even if it takes seven tries. Another night of starless skies, far from home" was written when I was feeling like I could pack up and leave everything I've ever known behind to show that I was willing to do whatever it took to keep us happy. Looking back at it now, it was so not healthy and I've learned friends and family are more important since then.
"I think you know what happens next. You know it's probably for the best, if we erase the space in between us" is probably my favorite line because I'm talking about letting go of any grudges we've held onto that pushed us away from each other. I hope "Seven Tries" inspires us all to love each other through the hard times and self-destructive phases. Real love has taught me that nobody is perfect and we need to accept everyone's flaws and differences.
Learn more about the band and album - right here!
• Metallica Revisiting The Garage For New Reissues
• Supergroup Legend Of The Seagullmen Stream Their Namesake Song
• Slayer Farewell Tour Features Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Behemoth
• Def Leppard and Journey Announce Tour Ticket Details
• Singled Out: Mike Lepond's Hordes of Fire
• Whitesnake Release 'Is This Love' Remix Video
• Modest Mouse Announce U.S. Spring Tour
• Motley Crue Biopic May Star Game of Thrones Actor
• Top Grammy Moments From Rockers We've Lost
• The Moody Blues Days Of Future Passed Live Set For Release
• Grateful Dead Greatest Hits Live Collection Coming
• Greta Van Fleet Announce Tour And Festival Dates
• Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Surprise Releases New EP
• Singled Out: Ed Roman's Red Omen
• Gary Clark Jr. To Rock Chuck Berry, Fats Domino Grammy Tribute
• Sting and Shaggy Reveal Song From New Collaborative Album
• Trace Adkins Joins Blake Shelton's Team On 'The Voice'
• Lil Wayne Streaming New Song 'Bloody Mary'
• Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke Performs With Placido Domingo
• Singled Out: Rivals' Moonlit
• Presenters for The Grammy Awards Announced
• Drake Shares Baby Pictures For ThrowbackThursday
• Luke Bryan Extends What Makes You Country Tour
• Drake Plans To Write Song About LeBron James' 30,000 NBA Points
• Wiz Khalifa Rocks Football Stadium In New 'Letterman' Video
• Avril Lavigne Says New Album Will Be a 'True Emotional Journey'
• Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott's Daughter Learns to Play Tom Petty
• Migos Celebrating Culture II Release With Tonight Show Performance
• Lil Wayne Streaming New Song 'Big Bad Wolf'
• Brothers Osborne Reveal 'Port Saint Joe' Album Details
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
• Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall
• Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.