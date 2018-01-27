Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Singled Out: Sammi Rae Murciano (Week in Review)

.
Singled Out: Sammi Rae Murciano was a top story on Monday: Young up and coming pop singer Sammi Rae Murciano recently released her new EP "The Story" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the tracks including the anti-bullying anthem "Reflection". Here is the story:

My EP "The Story" truly tells my story and I hope to inspire others.
Having gone through being bullied however, I turned my hardship into "Reflection", which looks back at my personal experiences.

"The line in the song 'living everyday not knowing what was going to happen or be' shows everything I've gone through getting up each and every day." But having been bullied has given me the inspiration to help others that are going through the same thing. "There are many stories you hear about people being bullied and how they resort to harmful and drastic measures which could lead to dangerous outcomes." I had the perfect outlet to channel my own pain, I had my singing to turn to and it's only made me stronger. As a way to escape from the feelings of being hurt, bullied, and hated on, I started writing in my journal...which turned into a source for songs that told my story".

The second song in my EP is "Back To Me." I wrote this song after the hardships I faced with bullying. The inspiration came from learning to trust and love again after being hurt and let down. The line in the song "can you bring me back to life" shows that I was so broken down that I wanted to move forward and find the strength to trust and love people again.

The third song in my EP is called "Never Letting Go." This song sums up my EP in the sense that you should never let go of what you want and never give up because anything is possible. Through everything I had gone through no matter what, I knew that I was never going to give up on my dream. I want this song to inspire others, no one should let what anyone says stop them from going for what they want. A line in the song that is so important to me is, "Take the risk or the chance to lose it all, let the burning desire go," meaning you should always take a chance on anything that you believe in. For me I took the chance to live my dreams and pursue what I love to do which is singing. This is my story, and I'm glad that I am able to share it with the world in hopes to inspire and help others.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!

