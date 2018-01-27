Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Drive-By Truckers and Marcus King Summer Tour (Week in Review)

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Drive-By Truckers and Marcus King Summer Tour was a top story on Monday: (Gibson) Tedeschi Trucks Band have announced a summer tour, adding a couple dozen more shows to an already busy 2018 schedule. And the award-winning duo/band will be taking Drive-By Truckers and the young sensation the Marcus King Band out with them for the entirety of the American trek. "We like to put together bands we'd like to pay to see," Trucks says of their band selection process. "When I put together a list of bands, it can be eclectic, but I try to get people we respect both musically and personally."

The 2018 tour runs from late June to late July and take the band across the East Coast, Midwest and a bit of the South in what they are again calling their Wheels Of Soul tour. It's become a yearly event for the road-loving band.

"We all draw from some of the same roots," Derek Trucks said in a press release regarding the other bands on the bill. "But we also share a different perspective than your typical Southern rock bands do. I have a lot of respect and admiration for the Truckers' songwriting. It's an honest take on the world we live in."

The Tedeschi Trucks Band are already on tour in the south in a run which includes their yearly performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. See the dates - here.

