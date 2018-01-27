AWOLNATION Release 'Handyman' Music Video

The video was shot in rural California and tells the story of a lovestruck couple, from the moment they met as young adults to the time they're senior citizens. Shots of the band performing are intercut with the main narrative.

"I wanted to finally tell a good ole fashion love story," said frontman Aaron Bruno. "We all have the opportunity to be the handyman (or woman) of the heart."

The song is mid-paced but upbeat, filled with delicately plucked guitars, passionate vocals and a steady beat. The soft verse builds into a euphoric chorus, replete with "ahh-ahhh" and "do-do-do-do-do" background vocals. Watch the video - here.