Alex Lifeson Has Bad News For Rush Fans (Week in Review)

Alex Lifeson Has Bad News For Rush Fans was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson shared an update on the band's status in a new interview with The Globe And Mail, telling the publication that the group is "basically done".

Following a 2013 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Rush performed the final show of their 40th anniversary R40 Live tour at The Forum in Los Angeles on August 1, 2015, leaving fans to wonder if the Canadian rock legends would return at some point in the future.

"It's been a little over two years since Rush last toured," explains Lifeson. "We have no plans to tour or record any more. We're basically done. After 41 years, we felt it was enough.

"But I've actually been busier lately than I have been in a while," he continued. "I'm writing a lot. I'm writing on four or five different little projects. I get these requests to do guitar work with other people. It's really a lot of fun for me. It's low pressure: I get to be as creative as I want to be and I can work a little outside of the box, which is really attractive to me."

Lifeson will appear on Fu Manchu's new album, "Clone Of The Universe", which is due next month; the rocker is featured on an epic 18-minute track called "Il Mostro Atomico." - here.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

