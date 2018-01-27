Carrie Underwood Received Wrist Implant, Shares X-Ray With Fans

Underwood updated fans on her condition by sharing an x-ray image of her wrist, which is now augmented with a sizable implant holding things together.

"Last check up on the old wrist this morning!! Thanks, Dr. Wurth and my PT angel, Renee, a.k.a. 'Bulldog' for fixing me up!!!," the singer captioned the Instagram photo. "I'm good to go." See the photo of Underwood's repaired wrist - here.