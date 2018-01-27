Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Destiny's Child Hit Reimagined For New 'Tomb Raider' Movie Trailer (Week in Review)

.
Destiny's Child

Destiny's Child Hit Reimagined For New 'Tomb Raider' Movie Trailer was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) When Tomb Raider returns to the big screen a new actress will be taking over the role of Lara Croft from Angelina Jolie: Alicia Vikander (Ex Machina, The Danish Girl).

The big-screen blockbuster has revealed a new trailer last week, packed with heart-pounding action and thrilling special effects. As the trailer progresses, a slow, dramatic song swells in the background. As the action in the video reaches a particularly harrowing moment--Laura Croft dangling precariously over a steep waterfall from the wing of a crashed airplane--the song reveals itself as Destiny's Child's "Survivor."

This, however, isn't the peppy 2001 version of "Survivor" featuring Da Brat that the world remembers from it being played heavily on pop radio (and everywhere else) back in the day.

For the Tomb Raider trailer, "Survivor" has been slowed down into a sparse, minimal power ballad style, with massive jungle drums and big orchestra bursts to amp up the bombastic action happening onscreen. The new version of the track was crafted by 2WEI, whose work has been featured in numerous film trailers.

This isn't the first time a Beyonce-related song has been given the slowed-down movie trailer treatment. The singer and producer Boots crafted a downbeat 2014 remix of her hit, "Crazy in Love," for the original Fifty Shades of Grey movie.

Tomb Raider hits theaters on March 16. Check out the new trailer - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.



