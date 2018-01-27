|
Dierks Bentley Announces U.S. Spring Tour (Week in Review)
.
Dierks Bentley Announces U.S. Spring Tour was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) Just days after releasing his new single, 'Woman, Amen," country singer Dierks Bentley has revealed he will tour in support of his upcoming album, The Mountain. The trek will kick off May 17 in Columbia, MD with supporting acts Brothers Osborne and LANCO. "I've been friends with TJ and John for a long time and I have loved watching their career explode," Dierks said in a prepared statement. "I'm just getting to know the boys in LANCO, but I love their music and the energy they bring to the stage. And after seeing them and the Bros party down at the grand opening of my new bar on Lower Broadway last week, I can tell you it's gonna be game on this summer!" "I needed the time off to devote all my attention to the new music and making The Mountain album," he continued. "But now I can't wait to fire up the buses and get back out there." Bentley announced the tour with a goofy promotional video featuring himself as a Shaman, and the bands getting together for a psychedelic moment, to get their "Shakiras" in line before heading out on tour. The clip contains some profanity, check it out - here.
The trek will kick off May 17 in Columbia, MD with supporting acts Brothers Osborne and LANCO. "I've been friends with TJ and John for a long time and I have loved watching their career explode," Dierks said in a prepared statement. "I'm just getting to know the boys in LANCO, but I love their music and the energy they bring to the stage. And after seeing them and the Bros party down at the grand opening of my new bar on Lower Broadway last week, I can tell you it's gonna be game on this summer!"
"I needed the time off to devote all my attention to the new music and making The Mountain album," he continued. "But now I can't wait to fire up the buses and get back out there."
Bentley announced the tour with a goofy promotional video featuring himself as a Shaman, and the bands getting together for a psychedelic moment, to get their "Shakiras" in line before heading out on tour. The clip contains some profanity, check it out - here.
• Metallica Revisiting The Garage For New Reissues
• Supergroup Legend Of The Seagullmen Stream Their Namesake Song
• Slayer Farewell Tour Features Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Behemoth
• Def Leppard and Journey Announce Tour Ticket Details
• Singled Out: Mike Lepond's Hordes of Fire
• Whitesnake Release 'Is This Love' Remix Video
• Modest Mouse Announce U.S. Spring Tour
• Motley Crue Biopic May Star Game of Thrones Actor
• Top Grammy Moments From Rockers We've Lost
• The Moody Blues Days Of Future Passed Live Set For Release
• Grateful Dead Greatest Hits Live Collection Coming
• Greta Van Fleet Announce Tour And Festival Dates
• Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Surprise Releases New EP
• Singled Out: Ed Roman's Red Omen
• Gary Clark Jr. To Rock Chuck Berry, Fats Domino Grammy Tribute
• Sting and Shaggy Reveal Song From New Collaborative Album
• Trace Adkins Joins Blake Shelton's Team On 'The Voice'
• Lil Wayne Streaming New Song 'Bloody Mary'
• Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke Performs With Placido Domingo
• Singled Out: Rivals' Moonlit
• Presenters for The Grammy Awards Announced
• Drake Shares Baby Pictures For ThrowbackThursday
• Luke Bryan Extends What Makes You Country Tour
• Drake Plans To Write Song About LeBron James' 30,000 NBA Points
• Wiz Khalifa Rocks Football Stadium In New 'Letterman' Video
• Avril Lavigne Says New Album Will Be a 'True Emotional Journey'
• Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott's Daughter Learns to Play Tom Petty
• Migos Celebrating Culture II Release With Tonight Show Performance
• Lil Wayne Streaming New Song 'Big Bad Wolf'
• Brothers Osborne Reveal 'Port Saint Joe' Album Details
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
• Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall
• Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.