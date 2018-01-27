|
Eric Church, Maren Morris Lead Grammy Tribute to Las Vegas Victims (Week in Review)
.
Eric Church, Maren Morris Lead Grammy Tribute to Las Vegas Victims was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards will include a tribute to victims and survivors of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas, where 58 people died last October. Eric Church, Maren Morris and the Brothers Osbourne will play the GRAMMY set, which airs live on January 28. The three artists performed at the Route 91 Festival prior to the tragic shooting. "Live music events have always provided a safe space for fans to gather in a shared celebration of music. Sadly, that wasn't always the case this past year," said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy in a prepared statement. "We believe it's incredibly important to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in these senseless tragedies and to remind musicians and music lovers alike that live music will continue to be a powerful force that unites us all." Read more - here.
The three artists performed at the Route 91 Festival prior to the tragic shooting. "Live music events have always provided a safe space for fans to gather in a shared celebration of music. Sadly, that wasn't always the case this past year," said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy in a prepared statement.
"We believe it's incredibly important to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in these senseless tragedies and to remind musicians and music lovers alike that live music will continue to be a powerful force that unites us all." Read more - here.
• Metallica Revisiting The Garage For New Reissues
• Supergroup Legend Of The Seagullmen Stream Their Namesake Song
• Slayer Farewell Tour Features Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Behemoth
• Def Leppard and Journey Announce Tour Ticket Details
• Singled Out: Mike Lepond's Hordes of Fire
• Whitesnake Release 'Is This Love' Remix Video
• Modest Mouse Announce U.S. Spring Tour
• Motley Crue Biopic May Star Game of Thrones Actor
• Top Grammy Moments From Rockers We've Lost
• The Moody Blues Days Of Future Passed Live Set For Release
• Grateful Dead Greatest Hits Live Collection Coming
• Greta Van Fleet Announce Tour And Festival Dates
• Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Surprise Releases New EP
• Singled Out: Ed Roman's Red Omen
• Gary Clark Jr. To Rock Chuck Berry, Fats Domino Grammy Tribute
• Sting and Shaggy Reveal Song From New Collaborative Album
• Trace Adkins Joins Blake Shelton's Team On 'The Voice'
• Lil Wayne Streaming New Song 'Bloody Mary'
• Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke Performs With Placido Domingo
• Singled Out: Rivals' Moonlit
• Presenters for The Grammy Awards Announced
• Drake Shares Baby Pictures For ThrowbackThursday
• Luke Bryan Extends What Makes You Country Tour
• Drake Plans To Write Song About LeBron James' 30,000 NBA Points
• Wiz Khalifa Rocks Football Stadium In New 'Letterman' Video
• Avril Lavigne Says New Album Will Be a 'True Emotional Journey'
• Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott's Daughter Learns to Play Tom Petty
• Migos Celebrating Culture II Release With Tonight Show Performance
• Lil Wayne Streaming New Song 'Big Bad Wolf'
• Brothers Osborne Reveal 'Port Saint Joe' Album Details
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
• Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall
• Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.