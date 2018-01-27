Kendrick Lamar And SZA Lead TDE: The Championship Tour

No matter how music's biggest night shakes out, Kendrick and SZA will hit the road this summer on TDE: The Championship Tour. They'll be joined by Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, AB-Soul, SiR and Lance Skiiwalker on the 30-city tour which kicks off May 4 in Vancouver.

The tour will showcase performers from across the TDE family, whose members have blown up in recent years. See the full list of dates for the upcoming trek - here.