Kip Moore Releases 'Last Shot' Video

"The reason it resonated with me is because even though the subject matter is heavy, I still felt hopeful by the journey you go through following her story," the singer said. "I hope that the message stirs something in people and maybe gets them to act on that one thing they've been waiting to do for the longest time, but have been putting off until 'Someday.'"

The heart-wrenching clip follows a group of friends dealing with the devastating loss of one of their own, and the ways they made the most of their dwindling time together.

"We really wanted to tap into the deeper meaning of the song and how someone might face having their 'Last Shot,'" the country singer told EW about the PJ Brown-directed video. "We follow the brave main character and her friends as they navigate that reality and how strong they are in light of the situation." Watch it - here.