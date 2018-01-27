Thrash Legends Slayer Announce Farewell Tour

The band has not revealed the dates for their final trek but sent over a video declaring "The End Of Days Is Near" and included video footage that spans the band's long career.

Details for the trek are yet to be announced but back in 2016 Tom Araya spoke about a possible retirement in an interview. "After 35 years, it's time to like, collect my pension," he said, going on to talk about how being a family man had changed him but he still loved performing.

"I like singing and just spitting that s*** out and convincing everybody that this guy is a f***ing maniac. It's like acting. You feel the lyrics and you show them with your facial expressions, your body expressions, your intensity *** I love that s***." Watch the farewell tour announcement video - here.