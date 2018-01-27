Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Tool Star Says 'Music Is Done' for Long Awaited New Album (Week in Review)

.
Tool

Tool Star Says 'Music Is Done' for Long Awaited New Album was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) Tool's anticipated fifth studio album has been more than a decade in the making--and signs say it will be here very soon. Guitarist Adam Jones hosted an Instagram Live session over the weekend and an eagle-eyed fan saw a comment he wrote to a participant in the stream: "Music is done. Lyrics coming in hard."

The development could be good news for Tool fans: Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello described the band's new music (which he's heard) as "epic and brutal," while drummer Danny Carey told Loudwire that the album should be ready in the coming months.

"We'll probably have it done in the first half [of 2018] if things go as planned," Carey said last year. "There's setup times and manufacturing - I can never predict all that, it seems like it's constantly evolving."

However, the "lyrics coming in hard," could be interpreted in multiple ways. Frontman Maynard James Keenan has not been forthcoming on his contribution to the new album.

In May, Tool is set to perform at the Rock on the Range Festival alongside A Perfect Circle, Avenged Sevenfold and Alice in Chains. Could the Columbus, OH, festival be a launchpad for the new album? No matter what, it appears that the 12-year wait for Tool's fifth studio album will come to an end soon. Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Tool Music, DVDs, Books and more

Tool T-shirts and Posters

More Tool News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Tool Star Says 'Music Is Done' for Long Awaited New Album

Singled Out: Legend of The Seagullmen (Tool and Mastodon)

Tool Album Will Be Out In 2018 Says Band Member 2017 In Review

Tool Frontman Has Good And Bad News For Fans At Festival 2017 In Review

Tool Frontman Delivers Message To Entitled Snowflakes 2017 In Review

Tool's New Album 'Epic and Brutal' Says Tom Morello

Tool Album Will Be Out In 2018 Says Band Member

Tool, A Perfect Circle, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Festival Lineup

Math Teacher Uses Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' As Learning Tool

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Annoyed By Cellphones At Concerts


More Stories for Tool

Tool Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Farewell Tour- Metallica Revisiting The Garage For New Reissues- Supergroup Legend Of The Seagullmen Stream Their Namesake Song- more

Recap: Tom Petty Died From Accidental Overdose- Machine Gun Kelly To Play Tommy Lee In Motley Crue Biopic- Def Leppard To Play Full Hysteria Album On Upcoming Tour- more

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Surprise Releases New EP- Elton John Announces North American Farewell Tour- Led Zeppelin To Revisit How The West Was Won- Pearl Jam Dates- more

Page Too:
Justin Timberlake And Chris Stapleton 'Say Something'- Sting and Shaggy Reveal Song From New Collaborative Album- Trace Adkins Joins Blake Shelton's Team On 'The Voice'- more

Page Too Rewind: Ed Sheeran Announces That He Is Now Engaged- Drake Releases Two New Tracks: 'God's Plan', 'Diplomatic Immunity'- Keith Urban Streaming New Single 'Parallel Line'- more

Migos Celebrating Culture II Release With Tonight Show Performance- Lil Wayne Streaming New Song 'Big Bad Wolf'- Joey Fatone *NSYNC Super Bowl Reunion Rumors- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Farewell Tour

Metallica Revisiting The Garage For New Reissues

Supergroup Legend Of The Seagullmen Stream Their Namesake Song

Slayer Farewell Tour Features Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Behemoth

Def Leppard and Journey Announce Tour Ticket Details

Singled Out: Mike Lepond's Hordes of Fire

Whitesnake Release 'Is This Love' Remix Video

Modest Mouse Announce U.S. Spring Tour

Motley Crue Biopic May Star Game of Thrones Actor

Top Grammy Moments From Rockers We've Lost

The Moody Blues Days Of Future Passed Live Set For Release

Grateful Dead Greatest Hits Live Collection Coming

Greta Van Fleet Announce Tour And Festival Dates

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Surprise Releases New EP

Singled Out: Ed Roman's Red Omen

Gary Clark Jr. To Rock Chuck Berry, Fats Domino Grammy Tribute

• more

Page Too News Stories
Justin Timberlake And Chris Stapleton 'Say Something'

Sting and Shaggy Reveal Song From New Collaborative Album

Trace Adkins Joins Blake Shelton's Team On 'The Voice'

Lil Wayne Streaming New Song 'Bloody Mary'

Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke Performs With Placido Domingo

Singled Out: Rivals' Moonlit

Presenters for The Grammy Awards Announced

Drake Shares Baby Pictures For ThrowbackThursday

Luke Bryan Extends What Makes You Country Tour

Drake Plans To Write Song About LeBron James' 30,000 NBA Points

Wiz Khalifa Rocks Football Stadium In New 'Letterman' Video

Avril Lavigne Says New Album Will Be a 'True Emotional Journey'

Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott's Daughter Learns to Play Tom Petty

Migos Celebrating Culture II Release With Tonight Show Performance

Lil Wayne Streaming New Song 'Big Bad Wolf'

Brothers Osborne Reveal 'Port Saint Joe' Album Details

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Cindy Wilson - Change

Luca Bash - Keys of Mine

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.