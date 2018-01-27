Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Train And Hall And Oates Teaming For Summer Tour (Week in Review)

.
Train

Train And Hall And Oates Teaming For Summer Tour was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Daryl Hall and John Oates will tour with Train this summer. The trek launches May 1 in Sacramento, California and runs through August 11 in Seattle.

"This is going to be a tour filled with fun as well as great music," Hall said in a statement. "I love Train and have a close relationship with Pat Monahan, going back to our Live From Daryl's House show together." Oates is equally enthused. "Looking forward to an amazing tour with our buddies from Train and seeing all our fans around the country in 2018."

Train frontman Monahan shared, "I've known Daryl Hall and John Oates for a few years now and after being their fan my entire life, we now get to tour with them and spend time with legends in the world of music. This will be a career highlight for all of us in Train and a show that you won't want to miss." Each act will play a full set and collaborate for the finale. See the dates - here.

advertisement

