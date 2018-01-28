Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Arcade Fire Lead Alternative Music Album Grammy Award Nomination (Week in Review)

.
Arcade Fire

Arcade Fire Lead Alternative Music Album Grammy Award Nomination was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Who dropped the most incredible alternative album of 2017? We're about to find out as music's biggest night is right around the corner. The list of nominees for Best Alternative Music Album at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards features some of music's brightest young stars. Specifically, Arcade Fire, Gorillaz, LCD Soundsystem, Father John Misty, and The National are all in the running to take home the category's GRAMMY.

Everything Now - Arcade Fire: The Montreal-based band has been in the game for a minute, but they were especially hard to miss in 2017 due to the wild ride of a build-up for the release of Everything Now. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart thanks to hits like 'Creature Comfort" and the title track. While the band received an Album of the Year GRAMMY in 2010 for The Suburbs, we'll have to wait and see whether Everything Now was worth the hype at this year's GRAMMY Awards.

Sleep Well Beast - The National: Sleep Well Beast introduces more electronic sounds than any of The National's previous albums. But don't let the title fool you--it's far from a lullaby, with a dark tone and lyrics penned by frontman Matt Berninger and his wife, Carin Besser. While they've been nominated in the same category in 2013 for Trouble Will Find Me, a 2018 win would mark The National's first GRAMMY award.

The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live from New York City's Madison Square Garden at 7:30 PM ET on CBS Sunday, January 28. Read about the other nominees for the category - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local

