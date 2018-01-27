Ashley McBryde Announces Debut Album 'Girl Going Nowhere'

The album's autobiographical title track was written on the same day that country legend, Guy Clark, passed. "I'm not a pretty crier, and I got to my write with Jeremy Bussey that morning, red and blotchy," McBryde said in a press statement. "So, he said, 'for Guy, maybe we should write a good song, one you'd want to play at the Opry someday.' So, I told the story of when I was back in Algebra class, and we were going around the room saying what we wanted to do when we grew up. When it got to me, I said, 'I'm going to move to Nashville and write songs, and they're going to be on the radio.' The teacher looked at me and said, 'That won't happen and you better have a good backup plan.' It didn't put the fire out, it just added to it."

The album release announcement comes with a new music video from McBryde, "American Scandal." Check out the new clip, the full Girl Going Nowhere tracklisting and McBryde's 2018 tour itinerary - here.