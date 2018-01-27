|
Ashley McBryde Announces Debut Album 'Girl Going Nowhere' (Week in Review)
.
Ashley McBryde Announces Debut Album 'Girl Going Nowhere' was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Emerging country star Ashley McBryde has revealed a release date for her debut album, Girl Going Nowhere. The "A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega" singer's first full-length for Warner Music Nashville is set for release on March 30. The album's autobiographical title track was written on the same day that country legend, Guy Clark, passed. "I'm not a pretty crier, and I got to my write with Jeremy Bussey that morning, red and blotchy," McBryde said in a press statement. "So, he said, 'for Guy, maybe we should write a good song, one you'd want to play at the Opry someday.' So, I told the story of when I was back in Algebra class, and we were going around the room saying what we wanted to do when we grew up. When it got to me, I said, 'I'm going to move to Nashville and write songs, and they're going to be on the radio.' The teacher looked at me and said, 'That won't happen and you better have a good backup plan.' It didn't put the fire out, it just added to it." The album release announcement comes with a new music video from McBryde, "American Scandal." Check out the new clip, the full Girl Going Nowhere tracklisting and McBryde's 2018 tour itinerary - here.
The album's autobiographical title track was written on the same day that country legend, Guy Clark, passed. "I'm not a pretty crier, and I got to my write with Jeremy Bussey that morning, red and blotchy," McBryde said in a press statement. "So, he said, 'for Guy, maybe we should write a good song, one you'd want to play at the Opry someday.' So, I told the story of when I was back in Algebra class, and we were going around the room saying what we wanted to do when we grew up. When it got to me, I said, 'I'm going to move to Nashville and write songs, and they're going to be on the radio.' The teacher looked at me and said, 'That won't happen and you better have a good backup plan.' It didn't put the fire out, it just added to it."
The album release announcement comes with a new music video from McBryde, "American Scandal." Check out the new clip, the full Girl Going Nowhere tracklisting and McBryde's 2018 tour itinerary - here.
• Metallica Revisiting The Garage For New Reissues
• Supergroup Legend Of The Seagullmen Stream Their Namesake Song
• Slayer Farewell Tour Features Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Behemoth
• Def Leppard and Journey Announce Tour Ticket Details
• Singled Out: Mike Lepond's Hordes of Fire
• Whitesnake Release 'Is This Love' Remix Video
• Modest Mouse Announce U.S. Spring Tour
• Motley Crue Biopic May Star Game of Thrones Actor
• Top Grammy Moments From Rockers We've Lost
• The Moody Blues Days Of Future Passed Live Set For Release
• Grateful Dead Greatest Hits Live Collection Coming
• Greta Van Fleet Announce Tour And Festival Dates
• Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Surprise Releases New EP
• Singled Out: Ed Roman's Red Omen
• Gary Clark Jr. To Rock Chuck Berry, Fats Domino Grammy Tribute
• Sting and Shaggy Reveal Song From New Collaborative Album
• Trace Adkins Joins Blake Shelton's Team On 'The Voice'
• Lil Wayne Streaming New Song 'Bloody Mary'
• Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke Performs With Placido Domingo
• Singled Out: Rivals' Moonlit
• Presenters for The Grammy Awards Announced
• Drake Shares Baby Pictures For ThrowbackThursday
• Luke Bryan Extends What Makes You Country Tour
• Drake Plans To Write Song About LeBron James' 30,000 NBA Points
• Wiz Khalifa Rocks Football Stadium In New 'Letterman' Video
• Avril Lavigne Says New Album Will Be a 'True Emotional Journey'
• Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott's Daughter Learns to Play Tom Petty
• Migos Celebrating Culture II Release With Tonight Show Performance
• Lil Wayne Streaming New Song 'Big Bad Wolf'
• Brothers Osborne Reveal 'Port Saint Joe' Album Details
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
• Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall
• Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.