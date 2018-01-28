Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Def Leppard's Full Album Catalog Can Now Be Streamed (Week in Review)

.
Def Leppard

Def Leppard's Full Album Catalog Can Now Be Streamed was a top story on Wednesday: (Gibson) British rock icons Def Leppard have made their full recording catalog available worldwide on digital formats. The UK rockers are one of the last multi-platinum selling acts to be made available on streaming and download platforms.

Frontman Joe Elliot says, "It is with a mixture of relief and euphoria that we now see our entire catalogue finally getting a digital release. Having embraced every other format with open arms, especially and more recently the re-emergence of vinyl, we're now going to be available to everyone everywhere and honestly, it's as exciting as the original releases were."

Phil Collen adds, "We felt we'd been left out of the digital party, but it's a thrill for us to finally accept the invitation and to be able to say 'Yeah, you can stream us, download us and hear us on all digital outlets.'" Read more - here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

