|
Guitar Slinger Lance Lopez Announces New Album (Week in Review)
.
Guitar Slinger Lance Lopez Announces New Album was a top story on Wednesday: (Gibson) Texan guitar slinger Lance Lopez will release a new solo album, Tell The Truth, on March 2, via Provogue/Mascot Label Group. Lopez released his first of six solo studio albums, First Things First, independently in 1998, and he's also put out several live albums. More recently, he's been a driving force on two well-received albums for Supersonic Blues Machine - 2016's West Of Flushing, South Of Frisco, and 2017's Californisoul. Last year's release also featured guests Eric Gales, Robben Ford, Steve Lukather, and Billy F. Gibbons. Lopez's Mascot/Provogue label are talking up Tell The Truth as "an autobiographical tour-de-force through the life and times of an archetypal Texas blues legend with all the highs and lows that inevitably accompany this time honored path. Lance Lopez has been on a slow, steady climb up the mountain to the blues rock hall of heavyweights for the last decade, and this album declares his arrival." In the past, Lopez has also played Johnny Taylor, aged 17, then became Lucky Peterson's bandleader at 18, and eventually joined the Buddy Miles Express. He's well-known for his Gibson Les Paul and Gibson Firebird playing. Lopez revisits some of is wild partying past on his own songs "High Life" and "Down To One Bar", and the album also includes a high-octane reading of John Lee Hooker's "Mr. Lucky." - here.
Lopez's Mascot/Provogue label are talking up Tell The Truth as "an autobiographical tour-de-force through the life and times of an archetypal Texas blues legend with all the highs and lows that inevitably accompany this time honored path. Lance Lopez has been on a slow, steady climb up the mountain to the blues rock hall of heavyweights for the last decade, and this album declares his arrival."
In the past, Lopez has also played Johnny Taylor, aged 17, then became Lucky Peterson's bandleader at 18, and eventually joined the Buddy Miles Express. He's well-known for his Gibson Les Paul and Gibson Firebird playing. Lopez revisits some of is wild partying past on his own songs "High Life" and "Down To One Bar", and the album also includes a high-octane reading of John Lee Hooker's "Mr. Lucky." - here.
• Thirty Seconds To Mars Do Innovative 'Dangerous Night' TV Performance
• Franz Ferdinand Stream New Song 'Lazy Boy'
• Sting And Shaggy Discuss Chemistry Behind New Joint Album
• Green Day's 'Good Riddance' Gets Unusual Late Night TV Cover
• Roger Daltrey To Play 'Tommy' With Orchestra
• Robert Plant Releases Live Video From Manchester Show
• John Fogerty Launching Deluxe Reissues With Blue Moon Swamp
• Neil Young Releasing 1973 Roxy Show Recording And More
• Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Farewell Tour
• Metallica Revisiting The Garage For New Reissues
• Supergroup Legend Of The Seagullmen Stream Their Namesake Song
• Slayer Farewell Tour Features Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Behemoth
• Def Leppard and Journey Announce Tour Ticket Details
• Singled Out: Mike Lepond's Hordes of Fire
• Whitesnake Release 'Is This Love' Remix Video
• Lorde Covers Carly Rae Jepsen At Jack Antonoff Charity Event
• Meghan Trainor Reveals She 'Blacked Out' After Marriage Proposal
• Carly Pearce Releases Woodsy 'Hide the Wine' Video
• Jason Aldean Congratulates Chipper Jones on Baseball Hall of Fame Election
• Chris Stapleton And Will Ferrell Featured In New 'SNL' Promo
• Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes Star In New Super Bowl Ad
• Meek Mill 'Confident' Eagles Will Win the Super Bowl
• SZA And Metro Boomin Featured In Gap Ad
• Justin Timberlake And Chris Stapleton 'Say Something'
• Sting and Shaggy Reveal Song From New Collaborative Album
• Trace Adkins Joins Blake Shelton's Team On 'The Voice'
• Lil Wayne Streaming New Song 'Bloody Mary'
• Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke Performs With Placido Domingo
• Singled Out: Rivals' Moonlit
• Presenters for The Grammy Awards Announced
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
• Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall
• Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.