Julian Casablancas Streams New Voidz Song 'Leave It In My Dreams'

Casablancas just released "Leave It In My Dreams," the first single from the Voidz's upcoming record Virtue -- due out March 30. The upbeat song about attraction and romantic anticipation strikes an almost poppy note.

"All these surreal things and sudden decisions/ Just wanna waste my time with you," Casablancas sings. "I'll be leaving, oh, in my dreams/ I'll never let it bother me, it's not my style." Listen to the new track - here.