Katy Perry Presents Minnie Mouse Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The 33-year-old pop star shared that her very first memory is of Mickey and Minnie mouse diapers, so she's literally been a lifelong fan. "The definition of icon may fluctuate through the ages, but there are some undeniably special characters who are iconic and I can't think of anyone who embodies that more than my dear friend Minerva Mouse (Minnie's full name)," said Perry.

"Seeing Minnie is like returning home. It is a special skill to bring joy to so many and she does it with an effortless bat of a lash," she continued. Read more - here.