Manchester Orchestra Release Live 'The Gold' Video

"The Gold" is taken from the band's most recent album, A Black Mile To The Surface, which debuted last summer. That track recently spent two week at the top of the AAA radio chart and is currently a top 20 hit at Alternative radio.

Manchester Orchestra is hitting the festival circuit this summer, with appearances planned for Shaky Knees, Hangout, Bonnaroo, Governor's Ball, Bottlerock and Boston Calling. Watch the new video - here.