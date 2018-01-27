Singled Out: TJ Leonard's Road Trip (Week in Review)

. Singled Out: TJ Leonard's Road Trip was a top story on Wednesday: Country music star TJ Leonard recently released his brand new single "Road Trip" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us the story behind the track. Here is the story: In April 2017 my wife and I went from Sweden to Florida to attend my former drummer and his girlfriends wedding. We rented a car at Tampa airport and drove south to Sarasota. The wedding was awesome with people from many corners of the world. After a few days staying in Siesta Key, awesome place by the way, we took off on our little road trip with Nashville as the end station. This was my first time driving in the US so I was thrilled about this trip. We drove north through Florida and into Georgia. I've never seen so much shopping malls. Almost one on each side on every exit. One goal was to stay the night at a motel where you can park your car right outside, remember that we are from Sweden so that's a little exotic to us, and we found one south of Atlanta. The day after we took off after breakfast and I was a little worried about the morning traffic but it was nothing compared to Stockholm that is the 6th worst city in the world when it comes to traffic. The only thing we had planned was that we had to stop somewhere to buy a gift for my mother in law. She's into quilting so my wife googled and found a store in Murfreesboro, Quilt Connection. The lady in the store was one of the most amazing person I've ever met. So friendly and sweet. We stayed there for two hours I think, watching her work on a quilt and we also talked to some people that came in. A great time indeed and we got a big doze of southern hospitality. The scenery driving into Tennessee was spectacular with the mountains and the spring green trees and I will never forget it. Going to Nashville is always a great time and I've been there a couple of times now and have some friends that I love to visit. This time we were there only for pleasure and no work. Shopping day time and party time at night J We also had the opportunity to visit Jill Johnson (the country queen of Sweden) as they were shooting an episode of her TV-show Jill's Porch. Well that's about it. Listen to the song and you'll recognize most parts in the lyrics. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here! advertisement

TJ Leonard Music, DVDs, Books and more TJ Leonard T-shirts and Posters More TJ Leonard News Share this article



Related Stories



• Singled Out: TJ Leonard's Road Trip

More Stories for TJ Leonard TJ Leonard Music