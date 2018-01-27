Taylor Swift Sends Wedding Flowers To Fans

The two Swifties revealed that the lyrics to "Love Story" were incorporated into their proposal (via Billboard). The couple dated for nine years before they got engaged in November of 2016.

Gonzales shared the note they received with their "gorgeous" arrangement of flowers on Twitter. Swift wrote, "Lexi & Brittany, You have no idea how honored I am that 'Love Story' has been such a big part of your beautiful love story. I'm absolutely thrilled that Lexi said YES! Have the most magical wedding day and hopefully I can meet you both soon! Love, Taylor." See the post - here.