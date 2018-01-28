Chris Stapleton, Emmylou Harris, Sting Added to Grammys

Sting (a 16-time GRAMMY winner) has also been added to the lineup at Sunday's show, for an unspecified performance. Vocalist Zuleyka Rivera has been announced as an addition to Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's anticipated performance of "Despacito."

Finally, Jon Batiste (bandleader on Stephen Colbert's Late Show) will appear with Gary Clark Jr. for a Recording Academy tribute to Chuck Berry and Fats Domino.