Country Singer Lari White Dead at 52

She is best known for the trio of top ten singles "That's My Baby," "That's How You Know (When You're In Love)," and "Now I Know." White was born on May 13, 1965. She is survived by her husband, songwriter Chuck Cannon, and her three children.

Country stars took to social media to express their condolences. "Heartbroken over this news," wrote Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott. "Lord, be near. Praying for Lari's precious family and all who loved her."Read more - here.