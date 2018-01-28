|
Drake Plans To Write Song About LeBron James' 30,000 NBA Points (Week in Review)
.
Drake Plans To Write Song About LeBron James' 30,000 NBA Points was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) Earlier this week, LeBron James set a record when he became the youngest NBA player to reach 30,000 career points. The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar earned congratulations from fellow players, Cavs fans and music icon Drake. The Canadian rapper sent LeBron a video message and promised to write a song commemorating the 30,000-point achievement. "LeBron, I'm honored to be part of yet another historic night. 30,000 career points, it's incredible," Drake said. "It seems like every time we look up you're setting another milestone or breaking another record." On a more personal note, Drake expressed his gratitude for LeBron's friendship and said he's immediately recording a song to match the milestone. "I always tell you, you're one of the most inspirational people in my life. I'm honored to call you a brother," he said. "Every time you do something like this, I always try to get in the studio and make the song that will go with the moment, so I'm excited to go to work tonight." In addition to the serious praise, the video also has a fairly humorous ending, check it out - here.
The Canadian rapper sent LeBron a video message and promised to write a song commemorating the 30,000-point achievement. "LeBron, I'm honored to be part of yet another historic night. 30,000 career points, it's incredible," Drake said. "It seems like every time we look up you're setting another milestone or breaking another record."
On a more personal note, Drake expressed his gratitude for LeBron's friendship and said he's immediately recording a song to match the milestone.
"I always tell you, you're one of the most inspirational people in my life. I'm honored to call you a brother," he said. "Every time you do something like this, I always try to get in the studio and make the song that will go with the moment, so I'm excited to go to work tonight."
In addition to the serious praise, the video also has a fairly humorous ending, check it out - here.
• Thirty Seconds To Mars Do Innovative 'Dangerous Night' TV Performance
• Franz Ferdinand Stream New Song 'Lazy Boy'
• Sting And Shaggy Discuss Chemistry Behind New Joint Album
• Green Day's 'Good Riddance' Gets Unusual Late Night TV Cover
• Roger Daltrey To Play 'Tommy' With Orchestra
• Robert Plant Releases Live Video From Manchester Show
• John Fogerty Launching Deluxe Reissues With Blue Moon Swamp
• Neil Young Releasing 1973 Roxy Show Recording And More
• Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Farewell Tour
• Metallica Revisiting The Garage For New Reissues
• Supergroup Legend Of The Seagullmen Stream Their Namesake Song
• Slayer Farewell Tour Features Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Behemoth
• Def Leppard and Journey Announce Tour Ticket Details
• Singled Out: Mike Lepond's Hordes of Fire
• Whitesnake Release 'Is This Love' Remix Video
• Lorde Covers Carly Rae Jepsen At Jack Antonoff Charity Event
• Meghan Trainor Reveals She 'Blacked Out' After Marriage Proposal
• Carly Pearce Releases Woodsy 'Hide the Wine' Video
• Jason Aldean Congratulates Chipper Jones on Baseball Hall of Fame Election
• Chris Stapleton And Will Ferrell Featured In New 'SNL' Promo
• Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes Star In New Super Bowl Ad
• Meek Mill 'Confident' Eagles Will Win the Super Bowl
• SZA And Metro Boomin Featured In Gap Ad
• Justin Timberlake And Chris Stapleton 'Say Something'
• Sting and Shaggy Reveal Song From New Collaborative Album
• Trace Adkins Joins Blake Shelton's Team On 'The Voice'
• Lil Wayne Streaming New Song 'Bloody Mary'
• Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke Performs With Placido Domingo
• Singled Out: Rivals' Moonlit
• Presenters for The Grammy Awards Announced
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
• Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall
• Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.