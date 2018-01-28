Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Grateful Dead Greatest Hits Live Collection Coming (Week in Review)

.
Grateful Dead

Grateful Dead Greatest Hits Live Collection Coming was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) The Best of the Grateful Dead Live is a career-spanning two-disc collection of tracks cherry-picked from the band's official live albums on Warner Bros. and Arista, plus a few tracks from their many archival live releases.

The two-CD version of The Best of the Grateful Dead Live is set for release on March 23. Ideal for listeners just discovering the band, it's a well-curated selection of tracks that are also a fresh look at old favorites for diehard Deadheads.

Among the album's recordings is the version of "So Many Roads" captured at the Grateful Dead's legendary final concert ever at Chicago's Soldier Field in 1995. "We wanted to follow up the 2015 The Best Of The Grateful Dead studio set with a live counterpart, and have focused our efforts on the band's primary live albums as well as some key tracks from archival concert releases," said band archivist and producer David Lemieux in a press release. "Just as there was nothing like a Grateful Dead concert, there is also nothing like a live Grateful Dead recording; it's no secret that as good as the Dead's studio recordings were, they excelled in front of an audience, and this set provides an overview of just how great the Dead were live in concert."

Volume One of the collection will also be available on 180-gram vinyl as a 2-LP set covering the first half of the album. Volume Two on vinyl will be released at a later date. See the full tracklisting - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

