Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Jack White Bans Cell Phones At His Upcoming Tour Dates (Week in Review)

.
Jack White

Jack White Bans Cell Phones At His Upcoming Tour Dates was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Jack White has announced a ban on cell phone use during his upcoming North American shows in support of his latest album, "Boarding House Reach."

"PLEASE NOTE: this is a PHONE-FREE show. No photos, video or audio recording devices allowed," reads a statement posted by Live Nation that can be seen on every tour stop's ticket page. "We think you'll enjoy looking up from your gadgets for a little while and experience music and our shared love of it IN PERSON.

"Upon arrival at the venue, all phones and other photo or video-capturing gizmos will be secured in a Yondr pouch that will be unlocked at the end of the show. You keep your pouch-secured phone on you during the show and, if needed, can unlock your phone at any time in a designated Yondr Phone Zone located in the lobby or concourse."

"For those looking to do some social media postings, let us help you with that," adds the rocker. "Our official tour photographer will be posting photos and videos after the show at jackwhiteiii.com and the new Jack White Live Instagram account @officialjackwhitelive. Repost our photos & videos as much as you want and enjoy a phone-free, 100% human experience."

It is not known, at this time, if the cell ban applies only to the singer's North American trek or if it will also be enforced during his brief European run that starts in late June. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Jack White Music, DVDs, Books and more

Jack White T-shirts and Posters

More Jack White News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Jack White Bans Cell Phones At His Upcoming Tour Dates

Jack White Announces Boarding House Reach Tour

'Jeopardy!' Contestant Confuses Jack White With Eminem

Jack White Reveals Details For New Album 'Boarding House Reach'

Jack White Releases 'Connected By Love' Video, Streams 2nd New Song

Jack White Returns With New Single 'Connected By Love'

Eminem, Jack White, Travis Scott Lead Governors Ball 2018

Jack White Teases Fans With Video Montage

Jack White's Next Album Is Practically Done

U2 And Jack White's Label Announce Limited Vinyl Release


More Stories for Jack White

Jack White Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Farewell Tour- Metallica Revisiting The Garage For New Reissues- Supergroup Legend Of The Seagullmen Stream Their Namesake Song- more

Recap: Neil Diamond Retiring From Touring Following Diagnosis- Judas Priest Tribute Late Former Drummer Dave Holland- ZZ Top Announce Viva Las Vegas Residency- Def Leppard- more

Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Farewell Tour- Metallica Revisiting The Garage For New Reissues- Supergroup Legend Of The Seagullmen Stream Their Namesake Song- more

Page Too:
Justin Timberlake And Chris Stapleton 'Say Something'- Sting and Shaggy Reveal Song From New Collaborative Album- Trace Adkins Joins Blake Shelton's Team On 'The Voice'- more

Page Too Rewind: Migos Celebrating Culture II Release With Tonight Show Performance- Lil Wayne Streaming New Song 'Big Bad Wolf'- Joey Fatone *NSYNC Super Bowl Reunion Rumors- more

Justin Timberlake And Chris Stapleton 'Say Something'- Sting and Shaggy Reveal Song From New Collaborative Album- Trace Adkins Joins Blake Shelton's Team On 'The Voice'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Linkin Park Have 'Every Intention' Of Continuing Says Shinoda

Thirty Seconds To Mars Do Innovative 'Dangerous Night' TV Performance

Franz Ferdinand Stream New Song 'Lazy Boy'

Sting And Shaggy Discuss Chemistry Behind New Joint Album

Green Day's 'Good Riddance' Gets Unusual Late Night TV Cover

Roger Daltrey To Play 'Tommy' With Orchestra

Robert Plant Releases Live Video From Manchester Show

John Fogerty Launching Deluxe Reissues With Blue Moon Swamp

Neil Young Releasing 1973 Roxy Show Recording And More

Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Farewell Tour

Metallica Revisiting The Garage For New Reissues

Supergroup Legend Of The Seagullmen Stream Their Namesake Song

Slayer Farewell Tour Features Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Behemoth

Def Leppard and Journey Announce Tour Ticket Details

Singled Out: Mike Lepond's Hordes of Fire

Whitesnake Release 'Is This Love' Remix Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Justin Timberlake Not Worried About Super Bowl Performance

Lorde Covers Carly Rae Jepsen At Jack Antonoff Charity Event

Meghan Trainor Reveals She 'Blacked Out' After Marriage Proposal

Carly Pearce Releases Woodsy 'Hide the Wine' Video

Jason Aldean Congratulates Chipper Jones on Baseball Hall of Fame Election

Chris Stapleton And Will Ferrell Featured In New 'SNL' Promo

Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes Star In New Super Bowl Ad

Meek Mill 'Confident' Eagles Will Win the Super Bowl

SZA And Metro Boomin Featured In Gap Ad

Justin Timberlake And Chris Stapleton 'Say Something'

Sting and Shaggy Reveal Song From New Collaborative Album

Trace Adkins Joins Blake Shelton's Team On 'The Voice'

Lil Wayne Streaming New Song 'Bloody Mary'

Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke Performs With Placido Domingo

Singled Out: Rivals' Moonlit

Presenters for The Grammy Awards Announced

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Cindy Wilson - Change

Luca Bash - Keys of Mine

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.