|
Jack White Bans Cell Phones At His Upcoming Tour Dates (Week in Review)
.
Jack White Bans Cell Phones At His Upcoming Tour Dates was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Jack White has announced a ban on cell phone use during his upcoming North American shows in support of his latest album, "Boarding House Reach." "PLEASE NOTE: this is a PHONE-FREE show. No photos, video or audio recording devices allowed," reads a statement posted by Live Nation that can be seen on every tour stop's ticket page. "We think you'll enjoy looking up from your gadgets for a little while and experience music and our shared love of it IN PERSON. "Upon arrival at the venue, all phones and other photo or video-capturing gizmos will be secured in a Yondr pouch that will be unlocked at the end of the show. You keep your pouch-secured phone on you during the show and, if needed, can unlock your phone at any time in a designated Yondr Phone Zone located in the lobby or concourse." "For those looking to do some social media postings, let us help you with that," adds the rocker. "Our official tour photographer will be posting photos and videos after the show at jackwhiteiii.com and the new Jack White Live Instagram account @officialjackwhitelive. Repost our photos & videos as much as you want and enjoy a phone-free, 100% human experience." It is not known, at this time, if the cell ban applies only to the singer's North American trek or if it will also be enforced during his brief European run that starts in late June. Read more - here.
"PLEASE NOTE: this is a PHONE-FREE show. No photos, video or audio recording devices allowed," reads a statement posted by Live Nation that can be seen on every tour stop's ticket page. "We think you'll enjoy looking up from your gadgets for a little while and experience music and our shared love of it IN PERSON.
"Upon arrival at the venue, all phones and other photo or video-capturing gizmos will be secured in a Yondr pouch that will be unlocked at the end of the show. You keep your pouch-secured phone on you during the show and, if needed, can unlock your phone at any time in a designated Yondr Phone Zone located in the lobby or concourse."
"For those looking to do some social media postings, let us help you with that," adds the rocker. "Our official tour photographer will be posting photos and videos after the show at jackwhiteiii.com and the new Jack White Live Instagram account @officialjackwhitelive. Repost our photos & videos as much as you want and enjoy a phone-free, 100% human experience."
It is not known, at this time, if the cell ban applies only to the singer's North American trek or if it will also be enforced during his brief European run that starts in late June. Read more - here.
• Thirty Seconds To Mars Do Innovative 'Dangerous Night' TV Performance
• Franz Ferdinand Stream New Song 'Lazy Boy'
• Sting And Shaggy Discuss Chemistry Behind New Joint Album
• Green Day's 'Good Riddance' Gets Unusual Late Night TV Cover
• Roger Daltrey To Play 'Tommy' With Orchestra
• Robert Plant Releases Live Video From Manchester Show
• John Fogerty Launching Deluxe Reissues With Blue Moon Swamp
• Neil Young Releasing 1973 Roxy Show Recording And More
• Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Farewell Tour
• Metallica Revisiting The Garage For New Reissues
• Supergroup Legend Of The Seagullmen Stream Their Namesake Song
• Slayer Farewell Tour Features Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Behemoth
• Def Leppard and Journey Announce Tour Ticket Details
• Singled Out: Mike Lepond's Hordes of Fire
• Whitesnake Release 'Is This Love' Remix Video
• Lorde Covers Carly Rae Jepsen At Jack Antonoff Charity Event
• Meghan Trainor Reveals She 'Blacked Out' After Marriage Proposal
• Carly Pearce Releases Woodsy 'Hide the Wine' Video
• Jason Aldean Congratulates Chipper Jones on Baseball Hall of Fame Election
• Chris Stapleton And Will Ferrell Featured In New 'SNL' Promo
• Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes Star In New Super Bowl Ad
• Meek Mill 'Confident' Eagles Will Win the Super Bowl
• SZA And Metro Boomin Featured In Gap Ad
• Justin Timberlake And Chris Stapleton 'Say Something'
• Sting and Shaggy Reveal Song From New Collaborative Album
• Trace Adkins Joins Blake Shelton's Team On 'The Voice'
• Lil Wayne Streaming New Song 'Bloody Mary'
• Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke Performs With Placido Domingo
• Singled Out: Rivals' Moonlit
• Presenters for The Grammy Awards Announced
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
• Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall
• Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.