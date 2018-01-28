Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Surprise Releases New EP (Week in Review)

.
Mike Shinoda

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Surprise Releases New EP was a top story on Thursday: Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda surprised fans with the release of the "Post Traumatic EP". He revealed the three new songs and videos this morning (January 25th) via his official website with the music available at leading online music retailers.

The songs come in the wake of the suicide of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington. Shinoda had the following to say about the release of his new music solo music and accompanying videos:

"The past six months have been a rollercoaster. Amidst the chaos, I've started to feel an intense gratitude--for your tributes and messages of support, for the career you have allowed me to have, and for the simple opportunity to create.

"Today, I'm sharing three songs I wrote and produced, with visuals that I filmed, painted, and edited myself. At its core, grief is a personal, intimate experience. As such, this is not Linkin Park, nor is it Fort Minor--it's just me.

"Art has always been the place I go when I need to sort through the complexity and confusion of the road ahead. I don't know where this path goes, but I'm grateful I get to share it with you." Check out the new music - here.

