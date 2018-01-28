Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Motley Crue Biopic May Star Game of Thrones Actor (Week in Review)


Motley Crue

Motley Crue Biopic May Star Game of Thrones Actor was a top story on Thursday: If a media report is correct, then the casting for the upcoming Motley Crue biopic, based on the group's best selling tell-all book, is shaping up with two actors in negotiations to play Vince Neil and Mick Mars. Radio.com has the details:

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Game of Thrones actor Iwan Rheon will portray Motley Crue guitarist Mars, while The Punisher actor Daniel Webber has been tapped to play the band's singer in the upcoming Netflix biopic, The Dirt. Both actors, however, are still "in negotiations" for the roles.

If cast, they would join Machine Gun Kelly, on board as drummer Tommy Lee, and British actor Douglas Booth, set for the role of bassist Nikki Sixx. Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

