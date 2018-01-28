|
The Moody Blues Days Of Future Passed Live Set For Release (Week in Review)
.
The Moody Blues Days Of Future Passed Live Set For Release was a top story on Thursday: Eagle Rock has a special treat for fans of The Moody Blues as the legendary band prepares for their long overdue induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of the Fame this spring. The label will be releasing Days Of Future Passed Live by The Moody Blues on DVD, Blu-ray and 2CD, on March 23rd featuring a live performance of the iconic and groundbreaking 1967 album from the anniversary tour last year where they played the entire album along with a full orchestra. Days Of Future Passed Live was captured during at the Toronto stop of the album's 50th Anniversary Tour at the Sony Centre For The Performing Arts. Preordered the various formats here. We were the sent the following details: The concert begins with the band by themselves performing a selection of classic Moody Blues tracks before they are joined by the orchestra to perform Days Of Future Passed plus a couple of fantastic encore tracks. The Bonus Feature, entitled "Remembering Days Of Future Passed", delivers brand new interviews with Justin Hayward, John Lodge and Graeme Edge discussing the making of this classic album. Read more - here.
