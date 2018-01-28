Chester Bennington – 48th Annual GRAMMY Awards: Not only did Linkin Park and Jay-Z win the Best Rap/Sung Collaboration GRAMMY for their Numb/Encore album but they also performed together at the 48th Annual GRAMMY Awards alongside Paul McCartney.

Chuck Berry – 26th Annual GRAMMY Awards: At the 26th Annual GRAMMY Awards, John Denver, George Thorogood, and Stevie Ray Vaughan presented Chuck Berry with his Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award. Hats off to Berry--after a standing ovation and a seemingly never-ending round of applause, he kept it brief with a cheer at the end that's the stuff of legends.

David Bowie – 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards: Though the clip doesn't show Bowie himself, the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards were dominated by his presence. The late icon posthumously won 4 GRAMMY Awards for Blackstar, which he released days before his passing in early 2016.

Chris Cornell – 37th Annual GRAMMY Awards: When Soundgarden's 'Spoonman" won Best Metal Performance at the 37th Annual GRAMMY Awards, it marked the band's first-ever GRAMMY win. Below, watch the late Chris Cornell's acceptance speech--and disbelief over the 'metal" title--in celebration of the band's inaugural win.

Tom Petty – 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards: Last but not least, Tom Petty was named the 2017 MusiCares Person of the Year for his 'extraordinary creative accomplishments" and involvement in charities. A tribute gala was held two days before the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards in Petty's honor, and in his speech (below), he gives a brief history of rock & roll (emphasis on the roll), shares some kind words for The Heartbreakers, teaches us just who can wear sunglasses at night, and tells some pretty cool stories, like that time 'Free Fallin'" almost didn't happen. Or that time he found an old birthday card from Johnny Cash. Watch videos of the those moments - here.