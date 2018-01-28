|
Def Leppard and Journey Announce Tour Ticket Details (Week in Review)
Def Leppard and Journey Announce Tour Ticket Details was a top story on Friday: Def Leppard and Journey have revealed the ticket and presale details for their forthcoming North American coheadlining stadium and arena tour that they are launching this summer. We were sent the following details: Tickets for most dates go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, February 3 at 10 AM local time at Ticketmaster.com. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public in select dates beginning Tuesday, January 30 at 12 PM local time. Additionally, Def Leppard and Journey fan presales will begin Monday, January 29 at 12 PM local time. Def Leppard VIP Packages will also be available beginning Monday, January 29 at 12PM local time through Epic Rights, visit http://www.DefLeppardRockBrigade.com for all information. Journey VIP Packages will be available beginning Monday, January 29 at 12PM local time through VIP Nation. A full list of tour dates and on sale details can be found - here.
Additionally, Def Leppard and Journey fan presales will begin Monday, January 29 at 12 PM local time. Def Leppard VIP Packages will also be available beginning Monday, January 29 at 12PM local time through Epic Rights, visit http://www.DefLeppardRockBrigade.com for all information. Journey VIP Packages will be available beginning Monday, January 29 at 12PM local time through VIP Nation. A full list of tour dates and on sale details can be found - here.
