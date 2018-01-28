|
John Fogerty Launching Deluxe Reissues With Blue Moon Swamp (Week in Review)
.
John Fogerty Launching Deluxe Reissues With Blue Moon Swamp was a top story on Friday: (Gibson) 2018 marks the 21st anniversary of John Fogerty's Grammy award for his album Blue Moon Swamp. To celebrate, it's getting a deluxe reissue along with four of the Credence Clearwater Revival frontman's other solo albums. 1997's Blue Moon Swamp will be reissued on April 27 along with Premonition (a great live album including many CCR tracks from 1988) and Centerfield (1985). Eye Of The Zombie (1986) and Deja Vu (All Over Again) (2004) will follow as expanded reissues on May 25. All albums will be released in 180g vinyl, CD and digital editions. Fogerty is currently putting the finishing touches to a new album slated for release later in 2018. Read more - here.
