Meek Mill 'Confident' Eagles Will Win the Super Bowl (Week in Review)
Meek Mill 'Confident' Eagles Will Win the Super Bowl was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) Meek Mill might be behind bars, but he's still tuned into the recent success of his hometown Philadelphia Eagles as he shared with a local media outlet. "I'm so proud of my Eagles for making the Super Bowl and representing the city of Philadelphia," the rapper shared in a statement to Bleacher Report and NBCSports Philadelphia. "I'm confident my guys are going to beat the Patriots and bring the Super Bowl trophy to Philly." Meek Mill's connection to the team goes beyond just a shared hometown. His 2012 track, "Dreams & Nightmares (Intro)," has become an anthem for the Eagles during their run towards this year's Super Bowl. "It really lifted my spirit to hear the team rally around my songs because that's why I make music--to inspire others and bring people together," Mill said. "The Eagles have also motivated me with the way they've overcome tough situations and injuries to succeed this year." Read more - here.
