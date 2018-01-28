Roger Daltrey To Play 'Tommy' With Orchestra

Slated for June 15 at the famed Tanglewood venue in Lenox, Massachusetts, the event becomes the latest in a handful of concert dates Daltrey has announced thus far, with additional shows expected.

As reported previously, Daltrey is also completing work on his memoir, with publication anticipated in August. Last October he told Rolling Stone that he had been working on the project for years.

"It's taken three years to unpack the events of my life," he said, "to remember who did what when and why, to separate the myths from the reality, to unravel what really happened at the Holiday Inn on Keith Moon's 21st birthday. I hope the result is more than just another autobiography. I've been lucky enough to live in interesting times." See his upcoming dates - here.