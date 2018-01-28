Whitesnake Release 'Is This Love' Remix Video

The single reached No. 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100 upon its release while the original project went on to sell more than 8 million copies in the States.

Among the 2017 reissue sets is a 4CD/DVD Super Deluxe Edition that includes the original album with newly remastered sound, unreleased live and studio recordings, classic music videos, concert footage, a thirty-minute documentary, a 60-page hardbound book that's filled with rare and unseen photos from the era, an extended essay based on new interviews with founder and singer David Coverdale, plus a booklet of the album's lyrics handwritten by the rocker.

2CD and 2LP Deluxe Editions present the newly-remastered album alongside a selection of unreleased bonus recordings, while a single-disc version of the project is also available.