Chad Smith Walks Fans Through Classic Red Hot Chili Peppers Video

Now in a new video clip, RHCP drummer Chad Smith takes a walk down memory lane with John Norris (another blast from the past--recognize him from MTV News?!) to dissect the "By The Way" video.

And let me tell you--this video is wild. Flip phones, crazy cabbies (Dave Sheridan), and pagers. And the best part? The below video was all designed in a Pop-Up Video style, revealing fascinating facts like that time Chad entered the Guinness Book of World Records for, well, we don't want to give it away. Find out - here.