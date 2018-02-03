Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Inspiration For Classic Bob Dylan Song Dies (Week in Review)

.
Bob Dylan

Inspiration For Classic Bob Dylan Song Dies was a top story on Sunday: (Gibson) Bob Dylan's high school girlfriend Echo Casey, nee Helstrom, has died in California aged 75, according to the Star Tribune newspaper. She was long-believed to be the inspiration for his classic song "Girl From The North Country", from his breakthrough 1963 album The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan.

Dylan and Helstrom dated from 1957 to 1958, when they both attended Hibbing High School in Minnesota. She left a strong impression on the young troubadour, who later compared her to Brigitte Bardot in his memoir Chronicles: Volume One.

But there remains some speculation about the real identity of the "Girl From The North Country." Some believe the song to be about Dylan's later girlfriends Bonnie Beecher or 1Suze Rotolo (who actually appears with him on the cover of The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan). However, the lyrics about freezing rivers and winds that "hit heavy on the borderline" suggest northern Minnesota.

Casey lived in Minneapolis for a while before eventually moving to Los Angeles in the 1970s, where she worked as a secretary on movie sets. Read more - here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Bob Dylan Music, DVDs, Books and more

Bob Dylan T-shirts and Posters

More Bob Dylan News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Inspiration For Classic Bob Dylan Song Dies

Bob Dylan Made Unusual Show Pitch To HBO

Bob Dylan's Nobel Prize Speech Turned Into Book

Santana Jam Highlights New Bob Dylan Bootleg Series

Bob Dylan's Handwritten 'Like a Rolling Stone' Lyrics Auctioned

Bob Dylan Announces 'Gospel Years' Bootleg Box Set

Bob Dylan Nobel Prize Speech Sparks Controversy

Bob Dylan's Nobel Prize Lecture Streaming Online

Classic Bob Dylan Album Covered By Old Crow Medicine Show

Positively Bob: Willie Nile Sings Bob Dylan Album Announced


More Stories for Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
KISS' Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Do Unplugged Reunion Jam- AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band- Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic- more

Recap: Eddie Van Halen Moves To Block Video Footage Release- Stone Sour Star Enters Treatment Center and Missing Tour- Jack White Streams New Song 'Corporation'- more

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song and Announce Live Dates- Megadeth Kick Off 35th Anniversary With New Video- U2 Win Legal Victory In Copyright Lawsuit- more

Page Too:
Migos' Quavo Accused of Robbery and Assault- Justin Timberlake Says Super Bowl Show 'Never Quite Done Before'- Sam Hunt Returns To The Recording Studio- more

Page Too Rewind: Jason Aldean Announces New Album And Streams First Single- Liam Payne And Rita Ora Release 'For You' Video- Lady Gaga Goes Retro For Piano Version of 'Joanne' Video- more

Luke Bryan Announces Stadium Tour With Sam Hunt- Kendrick Lamar Reveals 'Black Panther' Soundtrack Details- Kanye West Clones Kim Kardashian For New Fashion Campaign- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Singled Out: Loyals' Hold On

Judas Priest Release 'Firepower' Title Song

LCD Soundsystem Preview Their 'Austin City Limits' Special

Neil Young Releases 'Almost Always' Music Video

Sting And Shaggy To Make Super Bowl Tailgate Performance

KISS' Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Do Unplugged Reunion Jam

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band

Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic Down Under

Led Zeppelin Announce 50th Anniversary Book Release

Vampire Weekend Announce Live Return At Music Festival

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Featured In Two Super Bowl Commercials

Fall Out Boy Glow in the Dark For 'The Late Show' Performance

Wilco Launching Limited Time Online Radio Station

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song and Announce Live Dates

Megadeth Kick Off 35th Anniversary With New Video

U2 Win Legal Victory In Copyright Lawsuit

• more

Page Too News Stories
Liam Payne And Rita Ora Perform 'For You' On Fallen

Missy Elliot Vs. Busta Rhymes in Super Bowl Rap Battle Ad

Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Returning To NHL

Sam Smith Performs 'One Last Song' Late Night TV

Shocked Grandma Recalls Photo With Jay-Z and Beyonce

Meghan Trainor Reveals Unpleasant Day After Engagement

Migos' Quavo Accused of Robbery and Assault

Justin Timberlake Says Super Bowl Show 'Never Quite Done Before'

Sam Hunt Returns To The Recording Studio

Charlie Puth And Boyz II Men Release Live 'If You Leave Me Now' Video

Ed Sheeran's 'Watchtower' Cover Fuels 'Jack Ryan' Super Bowl Ad

Vance Joy Streams New Song 'Saturday Sun'

Wiz Khalifa Releases 'Champion' Music Video

Miley Cyrus Dresses Impress For Sir Elton John Tribute

Luke Bryan Announces Stadium Tour With Sam Hunt

Kendrick Lamar Reveals 'Black Panther' Soundtrack Details

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto

Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man

Cindy Wilson - Change

Luca Bash - Keys of Mine

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.