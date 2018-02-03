Mastodon Win Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance

The band took home their first Grammy honor ahead of fellow nominees August Burns Red, Body Count, Code Orange and Meshuggah. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Mastodon drummer Brann Dailor said backstage that the award is "huge for us and for heavy metal. It's one of the greatest genres with some of the most talented and skilled musicians playing it"

Dailor also credited Atlanta fans for the band's 18 years of success. "Our first show had hundreds of people," he added, "and they came out to support us from the time we were playing the Parasite House to the Fox Theatre."

Recorded with producer Brendan O'Brien at the Quarry in Kennesaw, GA, "Emperor Of Sand" debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 last spring, marking the group's third US Top 10 following 2014's "Once More 'Round The Sun" (No. 6) and 2011's "The Hunter" (No. 10). Read more and listen to the song - here.