Meghan Trainor Reveals She 'Blacked Out' After Marriage Proposal (Week in Review)

.
Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor Reveals She 'Blacked Out' After Marriage Proposal was a top story on Sunday: (Radio.com) Meghan Trainor has a wedding to plan and a new singing competition show to judge--but the "All About That Bass" hit maker made time to visit The Tonight Show and catch up with Jimmy Fallon.

The host asked Meghan the moment her actor boyfriend Daryl Sabara popped the question and it's a tale of social media distractions, laryngitis and blacking out. 'It was so cute, I'm so happy!" Trainor said. 'I was trying to Snapchat and he told me, 'Can you put that away for a second.' I lost my voice. I was screaming, 'It's happening, yes, it's happening. I blacked out."

Spy Kids) took Meghan to the Living Desert Zoo & Gardens in Palm Springs and proposed under some holiday lights. Trainor swiftly shared a video to Instagram with a caption expressing her joy.

"For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true," she wrote. "He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I'm still in shock. I've never been this happy! Thank you Daryl, my family and friends for making me feel like a real princess." Watch Meghan tell the story - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

