Thirty Seconds To Mars Do Innovative 'Dangerous Night' TV Performance

The new track is the second single the band has released from the album, which follows the lead single "Walk On Water" that spent 5 weeks at #1 on Billboard's Rock Airplay Chart.

The band performed the new single on Late Night With Steven Colbert last week. They used a robot to capture their performance in a single unedited take. The performance included a dad dancing Stephen Colbert and a bitcoin miner furiously at work. Check it out - here.