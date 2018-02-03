AWOLNATION Avoided Fake S*** On New Album 'Here Come The

And ahead of the album's February 2 release, Bruno is here to get you jazzed about the forthcoming album. Here Come The Runts was recorded at Bruno's home studio in the coastal California mountains--a landscape that heavily influenced the album's music.

Bruno explains, "The record definitely has a feel to it that seems parallel to the vibe of this mountain and the land. It's like a non-GMO record. There's no fake s*** on there. None of the vocals are tuned. It's all real playing."

So, just what kind of music comes with a mountain-vibe? We've already heard the hit "Passion," as well as "Seven Sticks of Dynamite" and "Handyman," so those tracks should give you an idea.

You'll also get a rock-n'-roll-meets-pop sound from the album. But don't be fooled by the "pop" label. In fact, Bruno explained, "I say 'pop' how I grew up listening to it--in the sense of Dire Straits or Born In The U.S.A or The Cars or Tom Petty." Right on.

One video that gets this western-mountain vibe down is the recently released "Seven Sticks of Dynamite" video, which feels more like an Old Western than a music video.