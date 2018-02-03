Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Ace Frehley Talks Reconnecting With Ex-KISS Bandmates (Week in Review)

.
Ace Frehley

Ace Frehley Talks Reconnecting With Ex-KISS Bandmates was a top story on Monday: (Gibson) KISS guitar legend Ace Frehley has been talking to Staten Island's SILive.com about his long-standing relationship with Gibson Les Pauls and he was also asked whether he'll ever play with KISS again, a question which never seems to go away:

He replied, "It's been 15 years but over the last two years, I've kind of reconnected with Paul [Stanley] and Gene [Simmons]. I reconnected with Paul on the [Free cover] track 'Fire and Water' [on Frehley's own album 2016's Origins Vol. I]. He actually shot a video with me. So that was a lot of fun and it was good to reconnect with an old buddy.

"And then more recently, I did two songs with Gene for this new studio record that will be coming out. And then I did a [Hurricane Harvey] charity event with Gene in Minneapolis. That was a big success.

"And just a couple of weeks ago, I was with Gene, he invited me to come up to Los Angeles because he was doing an event for The Vault [Simmons' mammoth box set], and he wanted me to come up and perform with him. And we exchanged some great stories. We had a lot of fun." Read his comments about his go-to guitars - here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Ace Frehley Music, DVDs, Books and more

Ace Frehley T-shirts and Posters

More Ace Frehley News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Ace Frehley Talks Reconnecting With Ex-KISS Bandmates

Gene Simmons Reunited With Ace Frehley 'The Vault' Event

Ace Frehley Rocks The NHL Winter Classic

KISS Stars Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Reunited On Stage 2017 In Review

KISS Stars Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Reunited On Stage 2017 In Review

Ace Frehley Reunites With Frehley's Comet Members 2017 In Review

Ace Frehley To Rock KISS Era Classic At NHL Winter Classic

Ace Frehley Addresses KISS Reunion Speculation 2017 In Review

KISS Stars Ace Frehley And Gene Simmons Collaborate On New Songs 2017 In Review

Ace Frehley Jams KISS Classic With Pearl Jam Star 2017 In Review


More Stories for Ace Frehley

Ace Frehley Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
KISS' Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Do Unplugged Reunion Jam- AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band- Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic- more

Recap: Eddie Van Halen Moves To Block Video Footage Release- Stone Sour Star Enters Treatment Center and Missing Tour- Jack White Streams New Song 'Corporation'- more

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song and Announce Live Dates- Megadeth Kick Off 35th Anniversary With New Video- U2 Win Legal Victory In Copyright Lawsuit- more

Page Too:
Migos' Quavo Accused of Robbery and Assault- Justin Timberlake Says Super Bowl Show 'Never Quite Done Before'- Sam Hunt Returns To The Recording Studio- more

Page Too Rewind: Jason Aldean Announces New Album And Streams First Single- Liam Payne And Rita Ora Release 'For You' Video- Lady Gaga Goes Retro For Piano Version of 'Joanne' Video- more

Luke Bryan Announces Stadium Tour With Sam Hunt- Kendrick Lamar Reveals 'Black Panther' Soundtrack Details- Kanye West Clones Kim Kardashian For New Fashion Campaign- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Singled Out: Loyals' Hold On

Judas Priest Release 'Firepower' Title Song

LCD Soundsystem Preview Their 'Austin City Limits' Special

Neil Young Releases 'Almost Always' Music Video

Sting And Shaggy To Make Super Bowl Tailgate Performance

KISS' Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Do Unplugged Reunion Jam

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band

Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic Down Under

Led Zeppelin Announce 50th Anniversary Book Release

Vampire Weekend Announce Live Return At Music Festival

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Featured In Two Super Bowl Commercials

Fall Out Boy Glow in the Dark For 'The Late Show' Performance

Wilco Launching Limited Time Online Radio Station

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song and Announce Live Dates

Megadeth Kick Off 35th Anniversary With New Video

U2 Win Legal Victory In Copyright Lawsuit

• more

Page Too News Stories
Liam Payne And Rita Ora Perform 'For You' On Fallen

Missy Elliot Vs. Busta Rhymes in Super Bowl Rap Battle Ad

Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Returning To NHL

Sam Smith Performs 'One Last Song' Late Night TV

Shocked Grandma Recalls Photo With Jay-Z and Beyonce

Meghan Trainor Reveals Unpleasant Day After Engagement

Migos' Quavo Accused of Robbery and Assault

Justin Timberlake Says Super Bowl Show 'Never Quite Done Before'

Sam Hunt Returns To The Recording Studio

Charlie Puth And Boyz II Men Release Live 'If You Leave Me Now' Video

Ed Sheeran's 'Watchtower' Cover Fuels 'Jack Ryan' Super Bowl Ad

Vance Joy Streams New Song 'Saturday Sun'

Wiz Khalifa Releases 'Champion' Music Video

Miley Cyrus Dresses Impress For Sir Elton John Tribute

Luke Bryan Announces Stadium Tour With Sam Hunt

Kendrick Lamar Reveals 'Black Panther' Soundtrack Details

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto

Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man

Cindy Wilson - Change

Luca Bash - Keys of Mine

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.