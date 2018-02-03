Alice In Chains Announce Summer Headline Tour Dates

The seven headline appearances include stops in Sweden, Italy, Austria, Hungary and Germany, with tickets on sale now. The Seattle outfit will open the four-week run in Stockholm, Sweden on June 20, and wrap things up with a July 14 gig at Lisbon, Portugal's NOS Alive festival.

Prior to the European trek, Alice In Chains will perform shows on a spring tour of North America that is set to open in Boston, MA on April 28. See the full list of dates - here.