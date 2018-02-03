Chris Stapleton Announces All-American Road Show

Stapleton's newly announced tour is scheduled to kick off on June 16th in Brandon, MS, with dates through Nov. 3, when the singer hits Charlottesville, VA.

The announcement follows Stapleton's appearance on Saturday Night Live with Sturgill Simpson in tow on Saturday and an appearance at the GRAMMYs where the singer picked up Best Country Album for From A Room, Vol. 1, and performed the "in memoriam" segment alongside Emmylou Harris.

Tickets for Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show go on sale on Feb. 9. See the full tour itinerary - here.