|
Genesis Reunion A Possibility Says Tony Banks (Week in Review)
.
Genesis Reunion A Possibility Says Tony Banks was a top story on Monday: (Gibson) It's been over a decade since the legendary Genesis line-up of Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks played their last show and with all the band's members getting older, the question that's on every fan's mind if whether they'll ever reunite. In a recent interview to promote Five, his upcoming album of orchestral music, Genesis keyboard player Tony Banks was asked about the possibility of getting the old band back together. His answer: "I don't rule it out at all. Mike and I see each other all the time, we get on well, no problem. It's never an impossibility." He went on to praise the recent return to live touring by Phil Collins, though with the reminder that Collins isn't able to drum anymore. He was also open to the idea of Collins' son Nick filling in on drums, as he is on his father's tour. Over the past year, Banks' Genesis bandmates have all issued positive statements regarding a potential reunion, with Rutherford saying, "I do appreciate the fact that we're all very good friends, which is nice, especially the three of us. Who knows?" Collins too has been open to the idea in the past, saying, "Anything can happen, really." Read more - here.
In a recent interview to promote Five, his upcoming album of orchestral music, Genesis keyboard player Tony Banks was asked about the possibility of getting the old band back together. His answer: "I don't rule it out at all. Mike and I see each other all the time, we get on well, no problem. It's never an impossibility."
He went on to praise the recent return to live touring by Phil Collins, though with the reminder that Collins isn't able to drum anymore. He was also open to the idea of Collins' son Nick filling in on drums, as he is on his father's tour.
Over the past year, Banks' Genesis bandmates have all issued positive statements regarding a potential reunion, with Rutherford saying, "I do appreciate the fact that we're all very good friends, which is nice, especially the three of us. Who knows?" Collins too has been open to the idea in the past, saying, "Anything can happen, really." Read more - here.
• Judas Priest Release 'Firepower' Title Song
• LCD Soundsystem Preview Their 'Austin City Limits' Special
• Neil Young Releases 'Almost Always' Music Video
• Sting And Shaggy To Make Super Bowl Tailgate Performance
• KISS' Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Do Unplugged Reunion Jam
• AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band
• Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic Down Under
• Led Zeppelin Announce 50th Anniversary Book Release
• Vampire Weekend Announce Live Return At Music Festival
• Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Featured In Two Super Bowl Commercials
• Fall Out Boy Glow in the Dark For 'The Late Show' Performance
• Wilco Launching Limited Time Online Radio Station
• Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song and Announce Live Dates
• Megadeth Kick Off 35th Anniversary With New Video
• U2 Win Legal Victory In Copyright Lawsuit
• Missy Elliot Vs. Busta Rhymes in Super Bowl Rap Battle Ad
• Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Returning To NHL
• Sam Smith Performs 'One Last Song' Late Night TV
• Shocked Grandma Recalls Photo With Jay-Z and Beyonce
• Meghan Trainor Reveals Unpleasant Day After Engagement
• Migos' Quavo Accused of Robbery and Assault
• Justin Timberlake Says Super Bowl Show 'Never Quite Done Before'
• Sam Hunt Returns To The Recording Studio
• Charlie Puth And Boyz II Men Release Live 'If You Leave Me Now' Video
• Ed Sheeran's 'Watchtower' Cover Fuels 'Jack Ryan' Super Bowl Ad
• Vance Joy Streams New Song 'Saturday Sun'
• Wiz Khalifa Releases 'Champion' Music Video
• Miley Cyrus Dresses Impress For Sir Elton John Tribute
• Luke Bryan Announces Stadium Tour With Sam Hunt
• Kendrick Lamar Reveals 'Black Panther' Soundtrack Details
• Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled
• Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto
• Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.